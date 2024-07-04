BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $55,321.96 or 1.00098203 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $687.03 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 58,864.24766386 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.