Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.37 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $38.22 or 0.00065300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $753.80 million and $39.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,525.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00586999 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00040140 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,724,312 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.