Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Sells C$145,775.00 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$145,775.00.

TSE:BITF traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$3.33. 1,319,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.30. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.25.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

