Bittensor (TAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $62.32 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $222.59 or 0.00388407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,015,397 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,015,397. The last known price of Bittensor is 235.52496749 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $69,598,537.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

