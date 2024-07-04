Bittensor (TAO) Trading Down 25.9% This Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $56.49 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $212.86 or 0.00375172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,015,397 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,015,397. The last known price of Bittensor is 235.52496749 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $69,598,537.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

