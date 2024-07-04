Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 6,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,609,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.40. 2,102,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

