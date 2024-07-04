BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOT. Raymond James upgraded Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Ascot Resources Trading Down 7.8 %
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
