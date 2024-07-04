Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,104,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,104,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,060 shares of company stock worth $1,510,995. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BOX by 964.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in BOX by 799.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 98,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

