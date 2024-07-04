Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 10,152 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,152 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $16,852.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $51,784.11.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 600 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,206.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $13,608.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 5.6 %

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTM shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitcoin Depot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter worth $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.