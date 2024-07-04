Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,758.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVPT opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvePoint last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 878,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $3,590,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

