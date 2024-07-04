BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $44.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after buying an additional 421,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,843,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.