Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

