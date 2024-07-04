Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 164

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.25 ($2.17).
A number of analysts have commented on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of CNA opened at GBX 138.95 ($1.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.55. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
