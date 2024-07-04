Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $89.00

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

