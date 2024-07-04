Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $8.08

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 31.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 47,643 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Redfin by 144.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 499,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 294,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $712.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

