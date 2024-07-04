Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $78.50

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $336,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,306.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $336,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,306.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,294. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

