Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 2,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,600 ($32.89) to GBX 2,700 ($34.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.48) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($41.74) to GBX 3,380 ($42.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,120 ($39.46).
In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.73), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($938,972.02). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
