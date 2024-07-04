California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in California Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

