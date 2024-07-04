Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Holdings Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 1.95% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 794,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 453,817 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 650,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 446,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,776 shares. The firm has a market cap of $363.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

