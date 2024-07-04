Cameron Petricevic Acquires 221,255 Shares of Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Free Report) insider Cameron Petricevic bought 221,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,398.99 ($6,932.66).
Butn Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 627.52, a quick ratio of 21.21 and a current ratio of 25.39.
About Butn
