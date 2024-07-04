Cameron Petricevic Acquires 221,255 Shares of Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Free Report) insider Cameron Petricevic bought 221,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,398.99 ($6,932.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 627.52, a quick ratio of 21.21 and a current ratio of 25.39.

About Butn

Butn Limited provides transactional funding to small and medium enterprises in Australia. The company's products include Butn Pay, a solution that allows organizations to pay for goods and services, and choose the repayment terms; Butn X, a solution that helps customers to get paid as soon as the goods and services are delivered with advanced payments; Butn Terms, a solution that enables organizations to outsource their accounts receivable; and Butn Plus, a solution that enables businesses to avail secured business loans.

