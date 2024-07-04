Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

