Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of OMG stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.50 and a beta of 0.94. Oxford Metrics has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

