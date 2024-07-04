Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$144.25.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$138.12. 12,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,656. The company has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$126.25 and a 52 week high of C$189.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

