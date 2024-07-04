Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.78

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.78 and traded as high as C$43.61. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$43.35, with a volume of 640,849 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

