Cancom (ETR:COK) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.40

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €33.40 ($35.91) and last traded at €32.74 ($35.20), with a volume of 35490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.66 ($35.12).

Cancom Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13.

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.