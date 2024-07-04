Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $90.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $31.91 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $5,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

