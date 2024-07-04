Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.47.

Tesla Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

