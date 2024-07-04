Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.57. 1,219,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

