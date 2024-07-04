Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

