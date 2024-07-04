Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAH. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAH opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

