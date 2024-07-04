CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 17,850 shares.
CareView Communications Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
CareView Communications Company Profile
CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.
