Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 2.4% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 14,095,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.