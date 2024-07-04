Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Cassava Sciences Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $516.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.57.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.