Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $516.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

