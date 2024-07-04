Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16), with a volume of 142763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.95).

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2,933.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

