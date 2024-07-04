Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

