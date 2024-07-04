Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.11, but opened at $53.49. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 3,840,841 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

