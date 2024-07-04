Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,920 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $9,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 964,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

