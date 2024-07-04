Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

