ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 888,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for about 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 1,127,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

