Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,434 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

