Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

