Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after buying an additional 648,365 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,184,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,969,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 609,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 488,958 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.