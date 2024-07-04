Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.66. 6,698,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,808,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.