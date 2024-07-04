Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,714. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.