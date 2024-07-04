Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $383.64 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Compound token can now be bought for $45.89 or 0.00078663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $383.64 million and $50.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010487 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,439 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,432.21197799 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.07634687 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $55,872,979.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

