Compound Price Down 9% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.73 or 0.00079794 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $382.29 million and approximately $60.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,439 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,432.21197799 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.07634687 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $55,872,979.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

