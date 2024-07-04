ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of COP opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

