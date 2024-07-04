Contrasting CAVA Group (CAVA) & Its Competitors

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CAVA Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -8.35% -122.28% -5.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CAVA Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 556 4852 6363 326 2.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $81.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.09%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 19.91%. Given CAVA Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 231.40 CAVA Group Competitors $2.18 billion $248.48 million 24.48

CAVA Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CAVA Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

