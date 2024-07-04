Contrasting HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

HilleVax has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HilleVax and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 ProKidney 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

HilleVax presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.67%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 211.16%. Given ProKidney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than HilleVax.

This table compares HilleVax and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -56.18% -43.75% ProKidney N/A N/A -8.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and ProKidney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -4.27 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -4.09

HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProKidney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProKidney beats HilleVax on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.