Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,241. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average is $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

